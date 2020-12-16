JAY — The weather was cold and damp but the fire pit was warm as VFW Post #3335 in Jay held its Drive by Sock Hop on December 12. This event collected new socks for Maine’s homeless Veterans, and the community came through again as they drove through and filled the box with 780 pairs of new socks.

Violet (near the box) and her sister Lily Bellerose daughters of Samantha Bellerose stopped in with Christmas cards attached to their donations for the Veterans. Violet is a student at Spruce Mountain Middle School and Lily attends spruce Mountain Elementary School. Submitted photo

Auxiliary members from left to right: CJ Jerry, Kim Cote, Lynn Dunton, Gail Kerns Dube, Janice Sweeney, Alice Robinson and Lind Brackett. Submitted photo

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Advertiser Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles