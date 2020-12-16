JAY — The weather was cold and damp but the fire pit was warm as VFW Post #3335 in Jay held its Drive by Sock Hop on December 12. This event collected new socks for Maine’s homeless Veterans, and the community came through again as they drove through and filled the box with 780 pairs of new socks.
