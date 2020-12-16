AUGUSTA — The Maine Veterans’ Cemetery System (MVCS) will join Wreaths Across America (WAA) for National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 19.

Wreaths Across America will deliver wreaths to Maine’s four veterans’ cemeteries, and those wreaths will be laid on gravesites of veterans by WAA volunteers. In year’s past, the Maine Veterans’ Cemetery System received donations of additional wreaths that would arrive either the day of, or a few days after, formal events. Due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, the MVCS will not ask members of the public to assist in the laying of wreaths.

Veterans’ cemeteries will be open normal hours for visitors to place wreaths at the site of their loved one’s grave.

In observance of Christmas, the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25. Normal office hours will resume at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28.

For more information on the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery System, visit maine.gov/veterans/memorial-cemetery-system.