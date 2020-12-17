OXFORD — Seven months after Oxford’s town manager announced he would retire at year’s end, Oxford is still searching for Butch Asselin’s replacement.

Asselin came to Oxford in 2017 from Houlton, where he first served as its police chief before moving into the position of town manager. Previous to that he spent 10 years as Skowhegan’s police chief and also served as it interim town manager.

“The Board is still looking at applicants and interviewing candidates at this time,” said Board of Selectmen’s Chair Scott Hunter. “We are in hopes that we can have someone in place within a month or two.”

The Board interviewed four candidates in November and conducted a second round with others on Dec. 16.

Asselin had set Jan. 1, 2021 as his final day on the job. However, Oxford selectmen asked if he would serve in an interim capacity until a new hire is made or through March, which he agreed to do.

“We realize that we are in competition with several Maine towns all looking for a manager and are willing to wait to get the right fit,” Hunter continued. “Oxford has several irons in the fire and the new town manager needs to be able to pick up where Butch leaves off and hit the ground running.”

Over the last year several Oxford County communities have seen their town manager resign or retire, including Mexico, Buckfield and West Paris. In Androscoggin County Livermore Falls and Greene town managers have left their posts, and in Durham further south, residents voted in November to add the position for the first time. Topsham hired its interim manager permanently in February and Rangeley hired Buckfield’s manager Joe Roach in August.

