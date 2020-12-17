POLAND — Fire crews from several towns battled flames on Windsor Place early Thursday after a car fire spread to a garage and then to a house.

Fire crews went to 17 Windsor Place at about 1:45 a.m. after it was reported that two vehicles were on fire at the home and that flames were spreading to a garage.

The first firefighters to arrive on scene reported that the garage, attached to the single-family home, was going up in flames. A short time later, those flames were said to be spreading to the home.

There were no early reports of injuries, but fire crews quickly called for backup from area towns, including Auburn, Minot and Mechanic Falls.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was at home when the cars caught fire. At about 3:45 a.m., the fire was reported knocked down, although some crews remained at the scene.

Windsor Place is a dead end street off Sunderland Road which runs off Herrick Valley Road.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: