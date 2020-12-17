WEST PARIS — The First Universalist Church of West Paris is planning a fundraiser to savor during what is typically our coldest time of the year. The church was not able to hold its annual chicken pie supper fundraiser, which has taken place the week before Thanksgiving for over 100 years so, instead, we are doing the next best thing – sell whole chicken pies to be enjoyed at home – or give as a gift!

Those interested in purchasing a chicken pie(s) can call or email their order into Marta Clements by Thursday, January 7, at 207-674-2143, [email protected] . Pies can be picked up on Friday, January 15, 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the church. The price is $18 per pie. In the event of a snowstorm, pick up will take place on Saturday, January 16, same times.

For more information, please contact Marta Clements, 674-2143, [email protected] or Suzanne Dunham, 665-2967, [email protected]

