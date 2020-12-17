Salvation Army to hold Kettle Blitz Day

LEWISTON — The Salvation Army will hold a Kettle Blitz Day throughout northern New England on Thursday, Dec. 17. Salvation Army members will be at the Hobby Lobby in Auburn and Walmart in Brunswick.

The Divisional Kettle Blitz is a one-day competition among Salvation Army corps in hopes to increase donations, since the division is 48% behind the goal compared to last year’s income at this time.

In addition to giving directly to the red kettle, The Salvation Army has provided other options to donate this year: Give by texting “KETTLE” to 91999; Virtual Red Kettle, RescueChristmas.org; ask Amazon Alexa; or digitally with Apple Pay or Google Pay at any Salvation Army kettle.

Diocese website lists Christmas Masses

PORTLAND — Bishop Robert Deeley will celebrate midnight Mass and a 10 a.m. Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Christmas Day.

Maine parishes are offering a wide range of opportunities for parishioners to stay connected in this different Christmas season, including in-person and live-streamed Masses on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as well as the distribution of Holy Communion outside of Mass. To view a list of confirmed Christmas Masses, including registration and livestream schedules at Maine parishes, visit portlanddiocese.org/christmasmasses.

An Advent section on the Diocese of Portland’s website includes many items, including a variety of prayers, blessings and reflections; Mass times; and event listings for the diocese. The section can be found at portlanddiocese.org/advent.

Caucus on Aging discusses age-related bias

AUGUSTA — Over 40 Legislative leaders met at a Caucus on Aging on Dec. 14 to hear about the national Reframing Aging initiative that is helping to address age-related bias and discrimination, especially during COVID-19. The presenter was Patricia D’Antonio, Gerontological Society of America’s vice president of professional affairs.

They also discussed legislative initiatives that will be introduced to support healthy aging in Maine. The 130th Legislative Caucus on Aging is led by Rep. Jessica Fay, D-Raymond, Rep. William Tuell, R-East Machias, Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, and Sen. Marianne Moore, R-Calais.

“Mainers have always found opportunity in the challenges of the day,” said Fay. “As we are living longer than ever before, we have an opportunity to reimagine our homes and communities so that they work for all of us at any age. Our caucus will highlight the opportunities of the Longevity Era and legislative solutions that can help us all live healthy, productive, and secure lives as we age.”

The next Caucus on Aging meeting will be held at noon Tuesday, Jan. 11, and the next presentation will be by Paul Saucier, director of the Office of Aging & Disability Services. The caucus will meet on the second Monday of each month virtually for the foreseeable future. The caucus is staffed by the Maine Council on Aging. Contact Jess Maurer at [email protected] or 207-592-9972 for more information.