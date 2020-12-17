NORWAY — For many cancer patients in western Maine, COVID-19 has only compounded the financial impact they already face from a cancer diagnosis. Expenses associated with transportation and lodging related to their cancer treatment, as well as medical bills and co-pays, force them to make hard choices when it comes to purchases of food, household items, and heat. Additionally, Oxford county had the highest unemployment rate in October 2020.

The Maine Cancer Foundation (MCF) recently awarded the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine (CRCofWM) with a second $10,000 COVID-19 Response Grant to assist cancer patients with food and grocery expenses during the pandemic. The CRCofWM has used some of this recent grant money to make 50 COVID-19 Emergency Baskets, which are filled with disposable masks, antibacterial cleaners, laundry detergent, paper products, and food staples such as soup and jars of peanut butter and jelly. “We have been providing Hannaford gift cards to cancer patients since we received our first $10,000 grant from the MCF in June 2020, said Diane Madden, Executive Director of the CRCofWM. Many of the items we have included in these baskets are essential items that can be costly, are not eligible with food stamps, and limit money available to purchase healthy food. We are also calling patients before our volunteers deliver baskets to assess other needs such as afghans, quilts, knit shawls or winter hats we can add in. We are very grateful to the Maine Cancer Foundation for granting us financial support so we can help cancer patients and their families throughout western Maine.”

The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine is a 501c3 non-profit organization embracing anyone affected by cancer in a community that offers hope and caring through support, education, and concepts in healthy living. They offer free programs, complementary therapies, weekly virtual classes, travel assistance, support groups and comfort items – because no one should face cancer alone. CRCofWM is located at 199 Main St, Norway. For more information, visit their website: www.crcofwm.org; find them on Facebook; or call 890-0329.

