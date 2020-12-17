DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a crocheted doily of sentimental value that has begun to partially unravel. It’s a 10-point pineapple design and 10½ inches in diameter. Two points need small repairs, if that’s possible. Do you have the name of someone in your Rolodex who crochets and could make the repair? — Mary, Oxford

ANSWER: I don’t have names of any designated crocheters in my Rolodex, but it would be a very valuable listing. I have a lace doily my grandmother crocheted when she was a young bride in 1919 and I would be so sad if anything happened to it!

I’m sure there are several other readers in Sun Spots Land who have vintage doilies and it would be great to have names of skilled crocheters on hand who were up for repairing these delicate heirlooms.

While I’m thinking of it, it would be wonderful to have a list of those who would be willing to offer their skills to make afghans and other warm crocheted and knit items. Sometimes nonprofits and other organizations need these for the people they serve, especially during the colder months.

Lastly, if you have supplies such as yarn, crochet hooks or knitting needles that you aren’t using, why not share with someone who could use these supplies and tools to help them pass the time?

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I want to thank the person who paid for my order at McDonald’s in Lisbon on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 13. I don’t know who did it but it was very kind. I had my two children with me and we were getting out of the house to have a little drive. I just started a new job after not working for weeks and this made our celebration even more special. The kids thought maybe Santa was in town early! — Tonya, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have an old roll-top desk that needs the roll-top reattached to keep it on its track. I hope you have the name and phone number of someone who could come to the house and fix it. Your paper is the best and your forum is the greatest! – -No Name, Winthrop

ANSWER: Here are a few businesses that specialize in repairing and refinishing antique furniture for you to contact: Morin’s Fine Furniture (782-7511) at 25 Beech St. in Lewiston; Finely Restored (829-6915) at 649 Sligo Road in North Yarmouth; and Thomas Johnson Furniture Restoration (222-2266) in Gorham.

Readers, if you have businesses to recommend, you know what to do!

