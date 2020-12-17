Laura Snowman, dispensary manager at Curaleaf Auburn, presents an $8,000 donation to Kevin Boilard of Kaydenz Kitchen in Lewiston.

AUBURN — Curaleaf has donated $8,000 to Kaydenz Kitchen Food Pantry to provide 400 meals to families in need.

Kaydenz Kitchen is family-run food pantry that assists those in the Lewiston community who experience food insecurities and have difficulties feeding their families.

The donation from Curaleaf will provide gift cards from a variety of local farms and grocery stores with those in need. The effort is part of Curaleaf’s larger “Rooted in Good” initiative.

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles