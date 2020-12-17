AUBURN — Curaleaf has donated $8,000 to Kaydenz Kitchen Food Pantry to provide 400 meals to families in need.
Kaydenz Kitchen is family-run food pantry that assists those in the Lewiston community who experience food insecurities and have difficulties feeding their families.
The donation from Curaleaf will provide gift cards from a variety of local farms and grocery stores with those in need. The effort is part of Curaleaf’s larger “Rooted in Good” initiative.
