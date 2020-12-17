Pork Casserole for slow cooker or Dutch Oven

Start this one early in the day, your house is going to smell great and dinner will be done when you are ready to eat!

Ingredients:

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1½ lbs pork shoulder steaks, cut into large chunks

1 onion, chopped

1 leek, chopped

1 carrot, chopped

Herbs- 2 bay leaves, 3 sage leaves ,and 4 thyme sprig

1 chicken stock cube

2 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp cider vinegar

2 tsp cornstarch

1 tbsp honey

Directions:

1.Heat your slow cooker or dutch oven. Drizzle the oil in a wide frying pan ( if using dutch oven do all the steps in it) over a high heat. Season the pork, then add to the hot pan. Avoid overcrowding the meat – you may want to do this in batches. Cook until deep brown all over, then transfer to the slow cooker.

2. Add the onion and leeks to the frying pan and cook for a few minutes, until they soften.

3. Add a splash of water and scrape any tasty bits from the bottom, then put everything into the slow cooker.

5. Add the carrot, herbs, stock cube, mustard and vinegar, season, then add enough water to just cover the ingredients.

6. Stir, then set your slow cooker on low for 6-8 hrs, or high for 5-6 hrs.

7. About a half hour before time to serve: In a saucepan, mix the cornstarch and honey with 1-2 tsp of liquid from the slow cooker, until you have a smooth paste. Add 1/2 more liquid, bring to a simmer until thickened, then stir back into the casserole. Serve over egg noodles or with mashed potatoes. Or add red bliss potatoes into the pot at the beginning to cook with the stew.

filed under: