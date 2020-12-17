LEWISTON — A student at Lewiston Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Jake Langlais announced Thursday afternoon.

Five other students and two staff were in close contact with the infected student and have been asked to quarantine for 10 days, Langlais said.

He said the student stayed within a pod of classmates, which limits exposures. The student last attended school Dec. 14. That evening the student developed symptoms and stayed home from school. Test results came back Thursday, Langlais said.

Those in close contact should quarantine through Dec. 24 and do remote schooling through Dec. 22. Returning to school in person is scheduled for Jan. 4, after the Christmas break.

Students and staff in quarantine will be contacted directly by Maine Center for Disease Control contact tracers and/or school

personnel. If you have not been contacted, you can continue to attend school, officials said.

COVID-19 outbreaks — three positive tests with 14 days — have been reported at Lewiston High and Middle schools, McMahon Elementary and this week at Connors Elementary.

The total number of known cases in Lewiston schools, as of Thursday, was 26 students and 21 staff since schools reopened Sept. 14, according to the district’s website.

