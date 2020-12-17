“Letters Home from a World War II B-17 Bomber Pilot,” a new book by Maine author Diane Robinson, is a collection of letters written by Robinson’s uncle before he perished in a bombing raid over Brux, Czechoslovakia. His writings demonstrate the courage and bravery of those fighting for our country. The book is a personal look into the life of John J. Cunningham as he enters pilot training, his feelings on being a soldier, and his allegiance to his country.

Robinson is one of six and lives next to her older sister, with most of her siblings living out-of-state. She enjoys knitting, gardening, drawing, writing, and is an avid reader of a plethora of genres; although, her primary interest is in political works.

For more information, please visit www.bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.

« Previous

filed under: