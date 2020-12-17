PORTLAND — Maine residents will be issued cards to simplify the process of getting vaccinated for coronavirus after they receive the first shot.
The state began a rollout of the vaccine this week and it is expected to take months. Hundreds of health care workers have been vaccinated so far.
The coronavirus vaccine that is becoming available is a two-shot series. People who receive the vaccine will receive a card that reminds them when they were vaccinated, as well as where and when they need to return for a second shot, Maine Center for Disease Control Director Dr. Nirvav Shah said Wednesday.
The vaccine is available only to frontline health care workers at the moment. Shah has said the vaccine will likely reach the broader population sometime around the late spring or earlier summer. It’ll be available to members of at-risk groups before then.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Good Shepherd Food Bank responds to donation
-
Uncategorized
Curaleaf donates to Kaydenz Kitchen Food Pantry
-
Local Sports
Hebron Academy, Kents Hill standouts take on college hockey pod
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lewiston Middle School student tests positive for virus
-
College
UMF winter teams have plan to return in January