ELLSWORTH — Grants of up to $10,000 from Maine Community Foundation’s Black, Indigenous and People of Color Fund are available to nonprofit programs or organizations that are led by, and serve, people of Native American, Latino, African, Arab and Asian descent. Grants focus on three areas: addressing health disparities, supporting youth and improving economic opportunities.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 15, 2021. The application, details of the grant program and a list of recent grants are available at mainecf.org. For additional information, contact Senior Program Officer Gloria Aponte C. at 207-412-0847 or [email protected]

MaineCF is offering an information session for the program from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7. To attend, register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wuRebtazS26mmVxNzyVNxg.

Established in 2007 with a gift from the River Rock Foundation, the Black, Indigenous and People of Color Fund is designed to help people of color in Maine achieve greater equity.

