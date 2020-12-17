PARIS — Oxford Hills schools have had go from green to yellow to green and back to yellow all fall – usually due to COVID-19 outbreaks in other parts of the county.

Still, a few have closed for periods due to outbreaks, others have had to close because there are not enough educators available to provide in-person learning and whole classes have had to quarantine after administrators learned of individual positive virus cases (both students and teachers).

Through it all, Oxford Hills Technical School has worked to make sure its students’ training and education gets as little disruption as possible.

Along with other school populations, OHTS students are given high priority to maintain in-person attendance regardless what the Maine Department of Education’s caution color is. But whenever Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School moves from hybrid to remote, the goal posts move and everyone in the tech school has to adjust.

When Oxford Hills has a green designation, students are able to participate in their tech courses one day a week, and, like the other students, are in-person two days and remote two days.

When OHCHS operates in yellow, OHTS students are still able to attend tech programs, do one day of in school classes and do remote learning the other three. But when the school closes, OHTS has to enter distance learning five days a week.

For students in technology-based programs like graphic design, computer technology and pre-engineering, OHTS utilized CARES Act funding to provide more advanced hardware and software to make it possible to do more work at home.

With fields like forestry and heavy equipment operations, building technology, automotive technology or collision repair, students used their home-time to do “book work” assignments. They can also work on training that is already digital, like the 10-hour certification course produced by Occupational Health & Safety Administration.

Forestry and building students can also continue their on-the-job projects at a private wood lot and Bryant Pond, respectively.

But for many students, like those in law enforcement or allied health, they cannot get the full experience.

“With law enforcement, close contact classes like self defense can’t be taught currently,” said OHTS Director Paul Bickford. “And occasionally students would do ride-alongs with patrol officers – that’s not available either.

“Last spring, CNA students ended the school year without completing their internships. But their instructor, Julie Harlow, worked very hard to set them up over the summer so all were able to complete their classes. Right now it’s the same. Health care facilities are closed to students. We are aiming to get get that going in spring again.”

OHCHS is currently in hybrid education so Oxford Hills students are still able to take part in their hands-on education despite Oxford County’s yellow designation. Not so fortunate is Buckfield High School students from RSU 10. That school is closed and with bus transportation not running those kids cannot get to OHTS and are fully remote.

“The staff at OHTS have gone way above and beyond this year, adapting to ever changing teaching conditions in order to make sure that our students can continue to progress in their Career and Technical Education program,” said Bickford of the efforts everyone working to make the best of COVID era education. “I am also thankful for the support of our sending schools, especially Mr. Reuter and Mr. Moccia, the principals at Buckfield and OHCHS, for working so closely with us to allow our students as much access as possible to their education.

“And I appreciate that our students come to school with great attitudes and are making the most of the time they have in-person.”

filed under: