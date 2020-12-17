The Rotary Club of Oxford Hills has donated PPE facemasks to area schools, the First Congregational Church of South Paris and Western Foothills Land Trust. Rotary’s Million Mask Challenger Tour consists of 1 million PPE facemasks, donated by the Rossi Family Foundation, that have been distributed to the Rotary Clubs throughout New England. More than 100,000 masks were donated to first responders, essential workers, schools and community organizations throughout southern Maine and coastal New Hampshire by the 41 clubs of District 7780. Local clubs include Oxford Hills, Bridgton-Lakes Region, Fryeburg area, Bethel and River Valley Club. For more information, visit oxfordhillsrotary.org or find the clubs on Facebook. In the first photo from left are Linda Smith of the First Congregational Church of South Paris and OH Rotary Club President Lynne Schott. From left in the second photo are Lee Dassler of the Western Foothills Land Trust and OH Rotarian Becky Kaurup.
The Rotary Club of Oxford Hills has donated PPE facemasks to area schools, the First Congregational Church of South Paris and Western Foothills Land Trust. Rotary’s Million Mask Challenger Tour consists of 1 million PPE facemasks, donated by the Rossi Family Foundation, that have been distributed to the Rotary Clubs throughout New England. More than 100,000 masks were donated to first responders, essential workers, schools and community organizations throughout southern Maine and coastal New Hampshire by the 41 clubs of District 7780. Local clubs include Oxford Hills, Bridgton-Lakes Region, Fryeburg area, Bethel and River Valley Club. For more information, visit oxfordhillsrotary.org or find the clubs on Facebook. In the first photo from left are Linda Smith of the First Congregational Church of South Paris and OH Rotary Club President Lynne Schott. From left in the second photo are Lee Dassler of the Western Foothills Land Trust and OH Rotarian Becky Kaurup.