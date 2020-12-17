In addition to the 590 new cases, nine more deaths were reported. New cases, as well as hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19, continue to surge to unprecedented levels in Maine and across the country.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Encore
Maine author publishes book of WWII pilot’s letters
-
Advertiser Democrat
COVID-19’s Oxford Hills invasion marches on
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Photo Galleries: Health care workers are vaccinated as Maine reports 590 new COVID-19 cases
-
Business
U.S. jobless claims rise to 885,000 amid resurgence of virus
-
Health care
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine gets public review ahead of likely approval