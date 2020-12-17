Charges

Lewiston

• Tiffany Weston, 27, of 15 Blue Rock Road, Monmouth, on charges of violating conditions of release and possession of methamphetamine, 3:56 a.m. Thursday on Sabattus Street.

• Matthew Inman, 32, of 14 Sevens Mills Road, Auburn, on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and sex trafficking, 1:30 a.m. Thursday on Sabattus Street.

• Kathy Moberg, 52, of 17 Howe St., on a charge of robbery, 6:32 a.m. Thursday at 32 Howe St.

• Eric Strout, 34, of 35 Bradley St., on a charge of robbery, 6:53 a.m. Thursday at Horton and Ash streets.

Auburn

• Jesse Davis, 38, of 271 Bell Hill Road, Otisfield, on charges of unlawful drug possession and on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 5:20 p.m. Thursday on Minot Avenue.

Androscoggin County

• Justin Estes, 30, of 18 Hutchins St., Norway, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 9:46 p.m. Wednesday on Maine Street, Poland.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: