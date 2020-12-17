BRIDGTON — Ten Rotarians assembled briefly on Friday, December 4, to dedicate the Bus Stop Shelter at the Bridgton Community Center in the name of Rotarian Marlee Turner who passed two years ago. The Shelter is a Rotary project inspired by Marlee and championed by Dick Enright who worked with Lake Region High School Construction Work Center, which built this beautiful structure to top quality specifications as a community project.

President Julie Forbes welcomed the group and praised Marlee Turner as living Rotary’s motto, Service Above Self. Carmen Lone, Rotarian and Selectperson for the Town of Bridgton, accepted the turnover of the Shelter to the Town of Bridgton. Dick Enright thanked everyone for their role in this project, especially the Lake Region High School Construction Work Center Students, Classes of 2019 and 2020. A Certificate of Appreciation has been prepared and will be formally presented post pandemic.

Rotary wants to thank the Lake Region High School participants and retail partners who offered discounts or made donations of product including Hancock Lumber, Hayes True Value, Home Depot, and Lowes.

The Regional Transportation Program, the Lakes Region Explorer Bus Company made a significant donation to the project. This is the first shelter along the Bridgton to Portland route. The bus company will assess the value of this structure to see if other shelters would be warranted. For more information about the bus service, check out the Town of Bridgton’s website: Lakes Region Explorer 2020 Schedule & Route Updates – Town of Bridgton, Maine.

