New claims for state unemployment benefits hit a new five-month high last week, an increase driven primarily by seasonal layoffs, according to the Maine Department of Labor.

About 3,100 new or reopened claims for state unemployment benefits were filed last week, the highest number of weekly applications since mid-July. Another 900 claims were filed for federal unemployment benefits, with most of those applications being for people who had exhausted state benefits, the department said Thursday.

Overall, roughly 3,900 Mainers filed an initial claim or reopened a previous claim last week, up from 3,700 the previous week, it said.

Maine typically sees unemployment claims rise in mid-December as seasonal industries such as construction and landscaping lay off workers, the department said.

About 43,600 continued unemployment claims for state and federal benefits were filed last week, up from 42,400 the previous week, it reported.

Federal unemployment programs that have kept some workers afloat during the pandemic will expire at the end of the month unless Congress and the White House reauthorize them.

Nationally, the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose again last week to 885,000, the highest weekly total since September, as a resurgence of coronavirus cases threatens the economy’s recovery from its springtime collapse, The Associated Press reported.

The U.S. Labor Department said Thursday that the number of applications increased from 862,000 the previous week, according to AP. It showed that nine months after the viral pandemic paralyzed the economy, many employers are still slashing jobs as the pandemic forces more business restrictions and leads many consumers to stay home.

The number of claims was much higher than the 800,000 that economists had expected, it said.

