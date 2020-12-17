Thursday, December 17
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
BOXING
9 p.m.
NBCSN — Ring City USA: Charles Conwell vs. Madiyar Ashkeyev (Super Welterweights), Los Angeles
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Kansas at Texas Tech
FS1 — Creighton at St. John’s
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — San Francisco at Oregon
9 p.m.
FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
7 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Purdue
SECN — Temple at South Carolina
8 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Golden State at Sacramento
NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.
FOX — LA Chargers at Las Vegas
NFLN — LA Chargers at Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Aston Villa
2:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Sheffield United
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford Hills winter sports will be delayed, restricted
-
Advertiser Democrat
OHTS students’ learning more difficult without hands-on classes
-
Dr. Roach
No reason this West Nile patient should skip the flu vaccine
-
Advertiser Democrat
Asselin delays retirement for 90 days
-
Advertiser Democrat
Invisible, silent and dangerous: COVID-19 continues to plague Western Maine