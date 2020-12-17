Thursday, December 17

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

BOXING

9 p.m.

NBCSN — Ring City USA: Charles Conwell vs. Madiyar Ashkeyev (Super Welterweights), Los Angeles

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas at Texas Tech

FS1 — Creighton at St. John’s

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — San Francisco at Oregon

9 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

7 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Purdue

SECN — Temple at South Carolina

8 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Golden State at Sacramento

NFL FOOTBALL

8:20 p.m.

FOX — LA Chargers at Las Vegas

NFLN — LA Chargers at Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Aston Villa

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Sheffield United

