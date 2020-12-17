Thursday, December 17
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

BOXING
9 p.m.
NBCSN — Ring City USA: Charles Conwell vs. Madiyar Ashkeyev (Super Welterweights), Los Angeles
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Kansas at Texas Tech
FS1 — Creighton at St. John’s
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — San Francisco at Oregon
9 p.m.
FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
7 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Purdue
SECN — Temple at South Carolina
8 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Golden State at Sacramento
NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.
FOX — LA Chargers at Las Vegas
NFLN — LA Chargers at Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Aston Villa
2:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Sheffield United

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
sports on tv
Related Stories
Latest Articles