To the Editor:

People of Paris, you have on of THE BEST fire chiefs anywhere.

You might ask why we say that, and we want you to know why.

Saturday evening in a very wild snow/ice/wind storm, we lost our power. Yes, this happened to many, but at our ages of 89 and 81, we had more than we could handle. Fireplace to the rescue – not with high ceilings and only a small amount of wood – we tried to keep the fire going, but by Monday morning, we could not keep up. No power, no phone, even our cell phone died.

We did manage to contact 911 and they did send a couple out to check the situation. We had an eight-inch diameter tree that split right in half with the top landing on the power lines and our car.

Brad, the former fire chief and another man came out at midnight to check the situation. We were told they would be back. True to his word, not only did they come back, but with a generator (we have one but cannot get it started). It ran all night and we added another layer of blankets to try and sleep.

We finally had had it and decided to go find someplace to stay and we started driving down to town hall, but before we could get out of our neighborhood, here comes Mark. We mentioned we had had enough and were headed down to the Paris Town Office to see if they knew of a place to get lodging. Without any time to think about it, we were told to go right down to the fire station and he would meet us there. We were provided with supper and a room to stay.

Bruce Sargent

South Paris

