NO. WATERFORD — Again this year, the North Waterford Church will provide the Tree of Love and Peace, for which you can “purchase” a light in honor or in memory of a loved one. As lights are purchased, the colored bulbs on the tree in front of the church will be replaced with white ones, and the tree will become snowy white. All proceeds from this project will be used to assist local families in need of food or heating assistance. To participate, please send a check for $5 per bulb, made out to Oxford County United Parish, to Milly Millett, 346 Bisbeetown Road, Waterford ME 04088.

For all those wondering what on earth to do at home during the pandemic, the North Waterford Church is providing a jigsaw puzzle lending library, with hundreds of colorful puzzles (of all sizes) to choose among. The dining area of the church (which is located on Route 35, opposite Melby’s Eatery) will be open every Monday afternoon from 1 to 3 p.m.

