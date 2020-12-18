Buying a home is often the largest investment in people’s lives. In this extremely competitive market, buyers need to go in with their eyes wide open and hire a professional who can help them navigate the process.

The Maine real estate environment is populated with way more eager buyers than there are quality listings. Most homes for sale in the greater Portland area are getting multiple offers, way above asking, and going under contract within days. Winning bids are sometimes waiving inspections.

Tom and Julia Ranello.

This is a time when the skills of an experienced broker are a necessity, whether you are buying or selling.

It is the listing agent’s responsibility to do their due diligence and complete disclosures approved by the Real Estate Commission. (While I mean to give advice to buyers, I’ll add that having a seller’s agent who pays attention to every detail while preparing your home for sale will save you time and money from mistakes.) A buyer’s agent has their responsibilities as well. They’ll have to navigate through easements, restrictions, bylaws, local and state requirements on a subdivision and more, sometimes in just five days.

In our 30+ years of experience on both sides of the table, Julia and I have come to believe that even at this pace, brokerage agreements can be cooperative not combative, human not hawkish. When brokers work together they can achieve the best outcome: a buyer and seller getting what they want.

If you’re thinking of buying or selling in Maine and want to have a free consultation, please get in touch. Call us at 207-838-1651 or email us: [email protected].

« Previous