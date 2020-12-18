Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz has tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced Friday in a press release.

The school says the 65-year-old Ferentz, a former UMaine head coach, does not have symptoms and will remain at home in isolation until Dec. 27.

Iowa’s game this weekend with Michigan already had been postponed because of the lingering effects an outbreak at Michigan. Iowa finished its regular season with a 6-2 record, winning its last six games. The Hawkeyes are expected to be invited to either the Citrus Bowl or Outback Bowl on Jan. 1

Ferentz tested positive on Thursday, and the initial result was confirmed by a follow-up test.

“We have been fortunate this season to have played eight games and to have very few positive cases,“ Ferentz said in a statement. “When the team returns to practice on Tuesday, I will participate via Zoom and our collective focus will be on preparing for the bowl game.”

Ferentz is the 23rd FBS head coach to reveal publicly that he tested positive for the virus.

WASHINGTON: The Huskies announced they will not pursue a bowl bid after a COVID-19 outbreak kept them from playing their regular-season finale against Oregon and the Pac-12 title game against USC.

The school said the decision was for medical reasons. Washington’s opt out leaves the Pac-12 with only three teams available to play in the postseason: USC, Oregon and Colorado.

Utah, UCLA and Stanford have said they will not participate a bowl game.

CANCELLATION: The Florida State at Wake Forest game scheduled for Saturday afternoon has been canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test at Florida State.

Subsequent quarantining and contact tracing left Florida State without enough offensive linemen available to play.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

PROVIDENCE 4, MAINE 0: Annelise Rice scored twice for the Friars (6-0-1) in a win over the Black Bears (3-2) in Providence, Rhode Island.

Rice scored short-handed at 7:10 of the first period and on a power play 5:42 later. Isabelle Hardy made it 3-0 with 53 seconds left in the period, and Brooke Becker got the final goal in the third period.

Sara Hjalmarsson had three assists for the Friars.

Maine goalie Loryn Porter made 37 saves, while Sandra Abstreiter stopped 23 shots for Providence.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(7) BAYLOR 136, NORTHWESTERN STATE 43: NaLyssa Smith matched a career high with 30 points on 12-of-15 shooting to lead six players scoring in double figures, and the Bears (6-1) extended their national-best home winning streak to 60 games.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(10) TENNESSEE 103, TENNESSEE TECH 49: Jaden Springer scored 21 points as the Volunteers (4-0) routed the visiting Golden Eagles (0-8).

BYU 72, (18) SAN DIEGO STATE 62: Alex Barcello scored 22 points and Brandon Averette hit a huge 3-pointer with 51 seconds left for visiting BYU (7-2), which blew a 17-point lead before beating the Aztecs (5-1) despite Matt Mitchell’s career-high 35 points.

