The Vaillancourt family will perform at the Oasis of Music from 12:30-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston.

Scott, Linda, Madeleine, Genevieve and James Vaillancourt have lived in Lewiston for 15 years. Scott is the music director at the basilica and Linda is a teacher at North Yarmouth Academy, where she teaches instrumental and classroom music and received the 2018 Maine Music Educator of the Year Award. Madeleine, 14, plays cello and flute and has appeared in musicals for the Maine State Music Theater; Genevieve, 11, is a budding violist and hornist who performs with the Portland Young Persons String Consort; and James, 8, plays the violin and piano.

Admission to the Oasis of Music is free, with donations accepted. Covid restrictions of mask-wearing, social distancing are observed, with a maximum number of attendees set at 35. For more information, call (207) 344-3106.

