AUBURN – Bertrand R. Blais went to take his place with the angels, Dec. 9,2020, after his short and hard fight with COVID-19, with his wife by his side.

He was a husband, father and grandfather but because of COVID-19 the rest of the family could not be with him. He was born in Torrance, California, Nov. 13, 1954, to Rene and Georgette (Obie) Blais. He met his wife Cathy in College in 1984. They married Feb. 14, 1996, but were together for 36 wonderful years.

He is survived by his wife, Catharine (Dumont) Blais, his son, Robert Blais and partner Sarah, his son, Steven Dumont and partner Stephenie, his daughter, Carrie LeClair and her husband Kevin, his son, Phillip Blais, and his daughter, Cassandra Polley and husband Roger, 19 grandchildren; his mother, Georgette Francis and husband John; his brother, Bill Blais and wife Jane, and his sister, Susan Sheldon and husband Joel.

He was predeceased by his son Peter Blais, and his father Rene Blais.

The family wishes to thank the ICU staff at St. Mary’s hospital for his wonderful care and family support and a special thank you to Dr. Bagley for his care and unwavering compassion to is wife.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group, 217 Turner St., in Auburn.

Please visit http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com to leave heartfelt condolences to Bertrand’s family and friends.

Visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 21, from 2 to 6 p.m., at The Fortin Group, 217 Turner St., Auburn. Face mask are required.

In lieu of flowers

monetary gifts would be helpful to his widow.