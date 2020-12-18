SOUTH PARIS – Mary E. Smith, 72, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Market Square Nursing Home in South Paris.

Born in Rumford, on June 26, 1948, she was a daughter of Earl and Doris (Marston) Merchant Sr. She was a graduate of Mexico High School and worked at Andover Wood Products. She enjoyed crocheting, oil painting, rug braiding and coffee with family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Scott Merchant and his wife Melissa of Oxford, a daughter, Monica Smith and companion Joshua Indermuehle of Andover, a brother, Earl “Glendon” Merchant Jr. of Tennessee; grandchildren, Kyleigh Collins, Jared Merchant, Alexia and Noah Indermuehle. She was predeceased by two sisters, Edith Merchant and Evelyn Gautreau.

The family would like to say “Thank You” to all the great nurses that became like family from Ledgeview, Orchard Park, and Market Square Nursing Homes.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at http://www.meaderandson.com.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the Meader and Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford. Interment in the spring will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Andover. Friends and family are invited to call at the funeral home after 1 p.m., prior to the funeral home. Masks will be required and we will be following social distancing rules.