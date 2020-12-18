WEST GARDINER – Rita R. Denis, 85, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Alfond Center for Health in Augusta. She was born Nov. 10, 1935, in Lewiston, the daughter of Joseph and Armandine Veilleux Fortin.

She was raised and educated in Lewiston. Rita worked for various shoe factories throughout her entire life.

She enjoyed going to church, playing bingo, going out to eat at Bolley’s diner, and especially playing cards during Sunday gatherings at her niece, Flo and husband Larry’s house, with her sister-in-law, Ludgarde, niece, Diane, niece, Louise and many others. She also loved Peewee, the family dog.

She was predeceased by her husband, Camille Denis, brothers, Raoul, Roland, Roger, and Joseph.

Rita is survived by a sister, Rita Cote, sisters-in-law, Ludgarde Fortin, Lucille Fortin, and Gertrude Sleeper; daughter, Claudette Gregor and husband Thomas of W. Gardiner, son, Victor Denis and wife Reina of Topsham, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, godchildren, Donald E. Fortin Sr., and Rejeanne Cote, and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held Saturday December 19, from 6-8 p.m., at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner following the guidelines set by the state of Maine and the CDC for mask wearing and social distancing. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gardiner. Spring burial will be in Cherry Hill Cemetery, West Gardiner.

Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.