“Once again, Christmas gifts donated by our Immaculate Heart of Mary parishioners have exceeded all our expectations,” said Deacon Denis Mailhot, parish social ministry coordinator. They will go to many area children in need this Christmas. The “Jolly Gifts” program encourages parishioners to bring a new, unwrapped toy or gift to Sacred Heart Church or St. Philip Church in Auburn during Advent. Due to the donations of many, over 250 children’s gifts were collected. In addition to the gifts, over $600 in cash donations were contributed. Catholic Charities Maine’s Parish Social Ministry program will distribute the toys to children in need.