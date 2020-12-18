Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road, Farmington. We are doing our part to control the spread of COVID-19 and will be closed to walk-ins and limiting community contact until further notice. We will continue offering adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule.

Charlie is once again the dog of the week. Workers at the shelter say that he is the sweetest dog!

Charlie, is three years old and a male Pitbull Terrier mix. Charlie loves people. When you walk into the dog room, he is smiling and wagging his tail in the front of the kennel like you came in just to see him, even if you didn’t! He greets everyone like they are a long lost friend.

Charlie loves going for walks. He fetches like a Labrador, loves to chew on sturdy toys, and hang out on the couch so you can scratch his back. Unfortunately Charlie will need a home where there are no cats, he is way too interested in the feral cats that live here at the shelter. Charlie can also be a little mouthy when he gets excited.

Charlie could probably live with a dog that was chill and not pesty. His rescue in Mississippi said he was not a dog that enjoyed rough housing and puppy-like play. In his kennel he wags his tail and smiles at quiet dogs that walk by! We can always do a meet and greet with Charlie and the dog you have so plan to bring them along. He would also be happy to be an only dog and have all your attention to himself.

Charlie was diagnosed with a breathing condition (brachycephalic syndrome), when he was in Mississippi, which is common to dogs of his type. He is much better up here in Maine. He has been practicing his leash skills in an Easy Walk harness which has helped a lot too.

Simba, the cat of this week, is a one to three year old male, “Hi! My name is Simba. I am a very social and outgoing cat when it comes to people, but I’d be happiest in a home where I can be your only furchild. I am very sweet, and affectionate, and have a very large-and-in-charge type personality.

filed under: