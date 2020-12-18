Charges

Lewiston

• Harley Babine, 32, of 193 Holland St., on a warrant charging theft, 12:45 a.m. Friday at that address.

• Michael Gottlieb, 49, of 105 Wood St., on a warrant charging a probation violation, 2:30 p.m. Friday at that address.

Accidents

Lewiston

• A car driven by Dennise E. Ridlon, 59, of Auburn, struck the back of a car driven by Abram Frangoulis, 36, of Lewiston, while Frangoulis was stopped in traffic at 7:49 a.m. Wednesday on Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge. The impact forced Frangoulis’ car into the back of a car driven by Jennifer E. Sylvester, 49, of Hebron who was also stopped in traffic. Ridlon’s 2004 Ford and Frangoulis’ 2004 Toyota were towed. Damage to Sylvester’s 2007 Toyota was listed as functional.

• Vehicles driven by Jordan B. Nolin, 25, of Auburn, and Matthew Roy, 36, of Lewiston, collided at 5:39 p.m. Wednesday on Russell Street. Damage to both vehicles, Nolin’s 2008 Mercedes-Benz and Roy’s 2005 Dodge, was listed as functional.

