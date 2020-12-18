The Mechanic Falls, Minot and Poland Tri-Town Optimist Club has announced its December Regional School Unit 16 Student of the Month recipient, Boden Jones, from the Virtual Learning School, VL5. Jones was selected because he is always safe, respectful and responsible, and demonstrates many optimistic qualities every day. He is an independent learner who promptly and consistently submits high quality work. Recently, Jones went above and beyond when completing an assignment, by designing and painting book characters out of clay. In addition, for his sixth-grade presentation he created a motivational “Yes, You Can” video for the younger VL5 students, telling them they can do anything they put their mind to. Contributed