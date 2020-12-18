DEAR SUN SPOTS: In downtown Lewiston, there are marked boxes where free face masks are offered. I thought I should do my part to help stop the spread of the virus so I am making masks and putting them into these boxes. Every time I’ve gone to drop off more masks, the boxes have been empty so I’m assuming people are taking them and being safe while keeping others safe.

My challenge is to those people who have extra fabric, extra time, and a sewing machine to make a face mask or two and place them into one of these boxes on and near Lisbon Street. I know this will be greatly appreciated. — No name, Auburn

ANSWER: There are a few designated black boxes on posts near the sidewalks in the downtown area with signs that read Free Face Masks. One is near the Lewiston Public library, another is near Rainbow Bikes, and others are near Forage Market and Subway.

Thank you for doing this. Not only are you helping others, but you are giving yourself a lift as well by spending time engaged in a positive activity. It’s been a while since we’ve published listings of people in Sun Spots Land who are sewing face coverings for others. If you are making them and have extras to donate to an organization or to give to those in need, please write in.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Is there a way to get individual photos of the list of veterans’ names on the stones in the Veterans Memorial Park?

I feel this is very important because there are possibly many people who are unable to get to the park to look at the stones and see all the names of veterans they once knew. I saw the photographs of the wreath laying and wondered if having pictures of the monuments to view would be possible, perhaps at some point near Memorial Day. I would love to be able to see individual photos of each stone as well as other remembrance statues.

Could you put me in touch with whoever is in charge of this project? — No name, Minot

ANSWER: You have a good point and I do have a contact person for you who can help with your request. His name is Norm Cote and you can reach him at 782-1725. I have spoken with him and you can tell him what names you are looking for and he will send you photos of the specific memorial stones. There are 32 of them completed at the present time with another underway. This means if he were to take photos of all of them, there would be 64 photos because the monument stones are double-sided. That’s why he would need the names of the veterans you’re looking for.

There is a database on both the City of Auburn (auburnmaine.gov) and City of Lewiston (lewistonmaine.gov) websites. Type “veteran” in the search bar on these sites and you will be able to see the list of all the names, as well as an application and information if you want to submit a name. The data base alone is very impressive and a testament to the hard work of all those involved in this undertaking.

