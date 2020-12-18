GOLF

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko took the lead into the weekend in the LPGA Tour’s CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, putting herself in position to win the season money title despite playing in only four events.

Ko shot a 5-under 67 on Friday in chilly and breezy conditions at Tiburon Golf Club to take a one-stroke lead over defending champion Sei Young Kim and 2018 winner Lexi Thompson in the season-ending event.

Coming off a second-place tie last week in Houston in the U.S. Women’s Open, Ko birdied three of four par-5 holes in a bogey-free round to reach 9 under.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: Midfielder Weston McKennie has won the U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year award for the pandemic-abbreviated season.

At 22, he’s the fourth youngest to win the award behind Christian Pulisic, Landon Donovan and Peter Vermes.

McKennie played in 15 of 16 Bundesliga matches for Schalke, then transferred to Juventus and appeared in 13 games in all competitions, including five in the Champions League. He finished with four goals and two assists in 29 club appearances.

McKennie received 44% of the votes, Pulisic got 27% and Sergino Dest got 14%.

GERMANY: Youssoufa Moukoko became the Bundesliga’s youngest ever goal-scorer but couldn’t prevent Borussia Dortmund from losing at Union Berlin, 2-1.

Moukoko, aged 16 years, 28 days, scored in his sixth league appearance and his second start.

SKIING

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Corinne Suter won the first women’s downhill of the season and Nicole Schmidhofer was injured in a high-speed crash that sent her through the safety fencing in Val D’Isere, France.

The Austrian ski federation said Schmidhofer likely ruptured the ligaments in her left knee and was taken to a clinic in Innsbruck, Austria, for further examination.

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Defending overall champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won a super-G in Val Gardena, Italy, for his first podium result of the season.

The Norwegian was 0.12 seconds faster than Mauro Caviezel. Kjetil Jansrud finished third, trailing his Norwegian teammate by 0.21.

HOCKEY

WORLD JUNIORS: The International Ice Hockey Federation says eight players from Germany’s team at the world junior hockey championship have tested positive for COVID-19 inside the bubble in Edmonton, Alberta.

The IIHF says the Germans will all remain in quarantine until Thursday. The country is scheduled to open the tournament on Christmas Day against Finland.