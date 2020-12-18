COUNTY — There is still time to join United Way in celebrating the holidays this year! Since it seems like the community is ready and raring to go this holiday season, we thought we’d add a little ca$h and competition for the best decorated house or business!

United Way’s ‘Deck the Halls’ will give the Franklin County, Livermore and Livermore Falls communities a way to really get into the holiday spirit but still maintain all safety measures, avoid large gatherings, have fun and stay distanced. It also gives families a special reason to get out and go for a drive to see all the beautiful lights and decorations. Remember our fundraisers help raise money which gets invested right in our community…helping organizations continue the positive impacts right here. Programs/organizations like SeniorsPlus’ Meals on Wheels, Safe Voices, Literacy Volunteers and so many more….rely on United Way funding to do what they do! Let’s all get into the spirit and help these organizations continue their work!

Here’s how you can get involved:

• Visit www.uwtva.org to register your address (could be residence or business; businesses will be judged in a separate category). Entrance fee is $20

• You must live in Franklin County, Livermore or Livermore Falls to participate

• Go crazy decorating your home, be sure to finish all your final touches by December 18!

Volunteer judges will drive around and vote from December 19 – 21, there’s still time to ‘get your halls decked’! And if you’re already decorated, just go online and get registered!

Winners will be announced December 22. Categories include:

• Best Lights

• Best Decorations

• Best Business

• Best Overall

Prizes include:

• Bragging rights (obviously)

• Winner of each category: $100

• Runner-Up in each category: $50

Special thanks to sponsors Merrill’s Garage and Sterling Electric for supporting this event. United Way and our sponsors care about you and the community and love that we can offer a way to help the whole community celebrate (and check out all the lights and decorations) safely. Please be sure to check out the decorated homes and businesses in compliance with CDC Guidelines, with masks and physical distancing. Anyone interested in participating as a volunteer judge for this event should contact United Way 778-5048 to get involved or to get more information.

filed under: