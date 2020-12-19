AUBURN — One person was killed and three injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday at 1110 Minot Ave., according to Chief Deputy Tim Cougle of the Auburn Police Department.

Cougle said that around 5:30 p.m., a vehicle driving east on Minot Avenue struck a vehicle exiting Side By Each Brewery.

One person was fatally injured, according to Cougle. The three occupants in the second vehicle received non life-threatening injuries.

Cougle said that the identities of those involved in the crash would not be released Saturday night.

Police closed Minot Avenue to all traffic following the crash, with vehicles being detoured through Garfield and Hatch roads.

Minot Avenue was reopened later in the evening, according to Cougle.

The crash remains under investigation.

