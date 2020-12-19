Rangeley Health and Wellness board of directors has announced that Leslie White, MPH, RD, LDN, CSOWM, has been named its executive director. She will assume her new role Jan. 4. Her leadership begins at a critical time for the community and in RHW’S 27-year history. White will succeed Jeanne Thorvaldsen, who is transitioning to a part-time role as RHW’s development director, according to a news release from the organization.

White has been serving as the organization’s deputy director since January. Prior to her tenure at RHW, she worked in a variety of nonprofit settings, in both direct clinical care, and as a healthcare administrator in both Maine and in Pennsylvania.

After completing her Bachelor of Science degree in Food Science and Human Nutrition from the University of Maine, she pursued a Master’s Degree in Public Health from East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania. She is a registered dietitian with experience in healthcare administration and a passion for community health and program design.

As executive director, White will work closely with staff and the RHW board to ensure the organization can continue to adapt to serve the community through the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and beyond.

She also will work closely with the board to co-design the future of the organization in realizing its strategic goals and vision, including: enhancing the value of the member experience while growing membership; developing external relationships to enhance wellness services and education in the region; and expanding organizational capacity to fulfill Rangeley Health and Wellness’ strategic priorities, vision and mission.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead such a great organization. My lifelong passion has been to improve the overall health and wellbeing of the population, and to be an advocate for improving access to healthcare. I am looking forward to building upon RHW’s well established foundation of bringing essential health and wellness services to the region. I am humbled by the responsibility but also tremendously excited,” White said, according to the release.

After nearly 11 years with RHW, seven years as executive director, Thorvaldsen will become RHW’s development director with a focus on building the organization’s fundraising capacity through grant writing, event planning and donor solicitations. She will also play a vital role in managing the organization’s finances. “I am excited to be in this new role and working more closely with our donors to ensure RHW can fulfill its mission for many years to come.”

Shane Savage named CMGC 2020 Developer of the Year

WATERVILLE — Pharmacist Shane Savage, R.Ph., co-owner of Savage’s Drug, has been named Central Maine Growth Council’s 2020 Developer of the Year. The award was presented at council’s annual meeting, sponsored by Central Maine Motors, Kennebec Savings Bank, MaineGeneral Health and New Dimensions Federal Credit Union, according to a news release from the council.

Savage has always had a passion for serving his community. Beginning his career as a pharmacy technician at the age of 16 at LaVerdiere’s drug, he worked for LaVerdiere’s through high school and college. He is a graduate of Lawrence High School in Fairfield and Northeastern University’s College of Pharmacy, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy. In 2012 he completed the Comprehensive Compounding Course at the Professional Compounding Centers of America in Texas.

Savage has opened pharmacies in Fairfield, Oakland, Winslow and Unity. Beginning in 2004, he and his father purchased Unity Pharmacy and opened Fairfield Pharmacy later that same year. In 2005, Savage’s Drug opened their Oakland location, formerly True’s pharmacy, which followed with the Winslow location being built in 2009. Within the span of five years, Savage’s drug was able to expand into four locations throughout mid-Maine.

A second-generation pharmacist, Savage works alongside his father, John “Bud” Savage in their Fairfield store. Today, Savage’s Drug employs more than 40 employees and provides a variety of local services, including vaccinations and on-site flu clinics, online prescription refill services and local prescription delivery. In their Fairfield pharmacy, Savage’s Drug is home to a state-of-the-art compounding lab, where it has the ability to produce custom medications and doses for both pets and people.

More recently, Savage’s Drug has acquired Buddie’s Grocery on Main Street in Oakland. By opening their new location in Oakland, Savage’s Drug is expanding its operation and offerings on Main Street during an exciting time for the town.

Savage hopes to expand upon the custom medication aspect of his business, giving Savage’s Drug the ability to advocate for more customers from different medical backgrounds or needs. Savage’s Drug services Colby College through their Winslow location, including over-the-counter medications and prescription medications. His commitment to his community and customer service earned him the title of the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce’s Business Person of the Year in 2014.

“We are delighted to acknowledge Shane’s business expansion, impact on local and regional public health, and recent investments in Oakland’s downtown”, said Garvan Donegan, director of planning, innovation, and economic development at the Central Maine Growth Council. “Shane’s tireless work has proven to be a powerful engine for community health and revitalization by continuing to spark the importance of healthy and vibrant communities while preserving the character of an iconic downtown Oakland location. During these challenging times, Shane’s operation is a model for the dual commitments of community and economic health, which will be key to sustaining economic vitality in our commercial districts and improving quality of life during the pandemic recovery process.”

Maine State Credit Union makes donation to literacy programs

AUGUSTA — Maine State Credit Union recently provided support to help increase Literacy in Kennebec County through donations to Literacy for a Lifetime and Literacy Volunteers of Greater Augusta.

“Each of these organizations seeks to provide resources and opportunities for people in our communities to gain the skills they need to have a better financial life,” said Tucker Cole, chief executive officer at Maine State Credit Union, according to the release. “Providing access and a helping hand is sometimes all anyone needs.”

Literacy for a Lifetime is a group that provides access to reading materials for elementary-age students across the city of Augusta. The Literacy Volunteers of Greater Augusta provide support to adults in reading, math, and digital literacy throughout the Greater Augusta Area.

Camden National Bank named 2020 Customer Experience Leader

CAMDEN – Greenwich Associates, a leading independent research firm, named Camden National Bank a Customer Experience (CX) Leader for 2020. This marks the third year in a row Camden National Bank has been recognized for its Retail Banking customer experience, and the first year it’s also awarded for its Small Business Banking customer experience. Camden National Bank is one of seven U.S. banks to receive 2020 CX Leader awards. In both categories, the bank was honored for its commitment to delivering a superior experience and meeting client needs during the COVID-19 crisis, according to a news release from the bank.

“I’m very proud of our entire team in celebrating this recognition,” said Greg Dufour, president & CEO of Camden National Bank, according to the release. “All of our employees, from our business team supporting thousands of small businesses with PPP loans, to our mortgage team processing record volume, and our retail team safely serving customers each day, have stepped up in an impressive way.”

During 2020, Camden National Bank issued more than 3,000 loans through the SBA’s PPP program, representing $229 million for Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts businesses. Its mortgage banking division has recorded nearly $1 billion of residential mortgages. At the same time, its banking centers remained open to customers during the pandemic, while the Customer Care Team and digital banking platforms remotely supported thousands of customers, many of whom increased digital banking usage during the pandemic.

Camden National Bank was one of only two banks nationally recognized in the retail banking category, and one of four in the small business banking category.

Staff changes announced at SeniorsPlus

LEWISTON — Heather Davis has been hired as SeniorsPlus’ new chief operating officer and Tracy Smith was promoted to Long Term Services and Supports director. SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Area Agency on Aging and is headquartered in Lewiston.

Originally from Maine, Davis returned last fall and has been working as an independent contractor with the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Augusta as a member of its COVID-19 Contact Tracing Leadership Team. She holds a master’s degree in Public Health from Boston University and has extensive nonprofit experience in Maine and Alaska. Most recently, she was the executive director of the Alaskan AIDS Assistance Association in Anchorage, Alaska, from 2012 to 2019 and, prior to that, she was the executive director of the Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County in Farmington.

In her new role as LTSS Director, Smith will be responsible for oversight of the following service areas at SeniorsPlus: Care Coordination, Member Services, Policy & Contract Management, and Atypical Services. Smith most recently held the position of Policy and Contracts Manager for SeniorsPlus. She has been with SeniorsPlus for a total of twenty years, having started as an intern.

KVCOG hires new community planner & community and economic development specialist

FAIRFIELD — Charles Tetelman and Jeff Sneddon have joined the team at Kennebec Valley Council of Governments.

Tetelman was hired in October as its community planner. He helps regional and municipal planning efforts regarding land use, comprehensive planning, ordinance development, and GIS management and analysis.

“I’m excited to join KVCOG and continue the excellent planning work happening in municipalities throughout the region,” said Tetelman, according to the release. “I’m looking forward to utilizing my knowledge of land use planning and GIS to find sustainable solutions for many communities.”

He received his bachelor’s degree in Government from Skidmore College and recently received his master’s in Policy, Planning, and Management from the Muskie School at the University of Southern Maine.

Sneddon also was hired in October as the community and economic development specialist. He is responsible for providing analytical, administrative, and specialized technical work in a program of community and economic development within the Kennebec Valley region. His role at KVCOG includes oversight and administration of the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, regional technical assistance for Community Development Block Grant program, co-management of the Brownfield program and project development from planning through implementation.

“It is encouraging to see the stability and innovative ways of the Kennebec Valley region to endure economic challenges particularly in today’s environment,” said Sneddon, according to the release. “I look forward to helping municipalities and the business community in continuing the momentum in improving the region’s economic vitality and resilience.”

He comes to KVCOG with more than 20 years’ experience in economic and community development, workforce training, and business assistance. He graduated from the University of West Florida with an MBA and obtained his bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah.

