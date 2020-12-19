Contractor Hockey League standings as of Dec. 18: 1. Pratte Drywall 9-1-0, 18 points 2.Saint’s Paint Plus 6-3-1, 13 points 3. Lewiston Paint 5-5-0, 10 points 4. I.D.S 3-4-3, 9 points 5. L&A Concrete 3-7-0, 10 points 6. Theberge Construction 1-7-2, 4 points.
Sunday, Dec. 6 results: Saint’s Paint Plus 4, L&A Concrete 3; Lewiston Paint 5, Pratte Drywall 1; Theberge Construction 3, I.D.S. 3.
