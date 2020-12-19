AUBURN — The Greater Lewiston-Auburn community continues its support of children battling critical illnesses in Maine. Despite facing multiple challenges due to the pandemic, its annual summer block party took place in October and raised over $63,000 to support Make-A-Wish Maine.

As the COVID-19 outbreak spread throughout the state earlier this year, the event’s organizers discussed how they could continue to support the mission of Make-A-Wish.

The all-volunteer committee shifted the event to early October and focused on a combination of an on-line auction and live stream concert. Area businesses provided sponsorships, donated auction items and sold paper stars to contribute to the funds raised.

Over the past six years the LA Summer Block party has raised the funds to grant 47 wishes to Maine children battling critical illnesses. For more information about Make-A-Wish Maine, visit maine.wish.org.