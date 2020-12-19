PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to try to clinch the AFC North title with a new-look offensive line.

The Steelers (11-2) ruled out rookie left guard Kevin Dotson for Monday night’s game against the Bengals (2-10-1). Dotson suffered a shoulder injury in last Sunday’s loss to Buffalo after replacing starter Matt Feiler, who was lost for the season in the same game because of a pectoral injury.

J.C. Hassenauer, who started two games at center earlier this season when Maurkice Pouncey was on the reserve/COVID-19 list, will likely take over at left guard.

Pittsburgh running back James Conner is questionable because of a quad injury. Conner ran for just 18 yards on 10 carries last week after missing two games while being on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Benny Snell would likely start in Conner’s place.

Pittsburgh has dropped two straight following an 11-0 start but can still lock up the division title by beating the Bengals for the 12th straight time, or if Cleveland loses on Sunday night to the New York Giants.

The Steelers also have former seventh-round pick Derwin Gray and recently acquired Danny Isidora. Pittsburgh signed Isidora off the practice squad this week after placing Feiler on injured reserve.

GIANTS: Daniel Jones is out, and Colt McCoy is back in.

McCoy will make his second start at quarterback in three weeks on Sunday night in place of the injured Jones when the Giants (5-8) host the Cleveland Browns (9-4) at MetLife Stadium.

McCoy, 34, will be appearing in a fourth straight game because of Jones’ injuries, this time against the organization that drafted him in 2010.

But on Friday, McCoy was much more concerned about Cleveland pass rushers Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon than he was about his own history with the Browns.

“One thing I know is that these guys are really good. They rush the passer,” McCoy said. “I can’t hold onto the ball.”

Jones will miss his second game in three weeks with a left ankle sprain and a right hamstring strain. He was listed as questionable coming off Friday’s limited practice participation, and he wasn’t able to convince coach Joe Judge and the training staff that he was ready on Saturday.

BENGALS: Quarterback Brandon Allen is out for the Monday night game against the Steelers.

Ryan Finley is expected to start in his place.

Allen, 0-3 as a starter since rookie Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending injury, hurt his knee late in last week’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys and hasn’t practiced this week.

Finley, who has been the backup to Burrow, has played sparingly after the team decided to start Allen, a former practice team player, instead of him after Burrow was injured.

Finley is 10 for 19 for 75 yards and two interceptions in 2020.

The Bengals signed free-agent quarterback Kyle Schurmur to the practice squad this week to add to some depth.

Linebacker Logan Wilson (ankle) also is out for Monday. Kick returner Brandon Wilson (hamstring) is questionable.

SAINTS: New Orleans placed receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve, a move that allows the Saints to give a healthy player Thomas’ active roster spot for their final three regular-season games while resting their star receiver for the playoffs.

Thomas, the 2019 AP Offensive Player of the Year, has been bothered by an ankle injury since Week 1 of the season and already had been ruled out on Friday for Sunday’s game against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. It will be the seventh time this season Thomas had been scratched from the lineup.

Under current NFL rules adopted in response to the coronavirus pandemic, players may return from injured reserve after as few as three games. The Saints also placed 2019 All-Pro returner Deonte Harris on injured reserve. Harris had been inactive the previous three games because of a neck injury.

Thomas will finish the 2020 regular season having played in seven games, catching 40 passes for 438 yards and no touchdowns. That comes one season after his NFL-record 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine TDs.

RAVENS: Cornerback Marcus Peters can deny it all he wants, but the NFL thought he spit at Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

The league fined Peters $12,500 on Saturday for his actions, which were followed by a back-and-forth verbal battle between the players this week.

Peters was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct despite not being penalized during Baltimore’s 47-42 win over Cleveland.

TV footage caught Peters spitting in Landry’s direction at the end of the first quarter. Landry had his back turned and didn’t know what Peters had done until after the game.

