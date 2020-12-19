LEWISTON – We are sad to announce the passing of Kathy Lou (Furbush) Moody on Dec. 8, 2020, after a short battle with illness. She was born in Lewiston on Jan. 2, 1954, to Adelaide Furbush and Lewis Furbush.

Before retiring she was part of the CMMC family for over 30 years working in laundry, housekeeping and CNA. Prior to CMMC, she worked at Bates Mill where she met the love of her life, Robert Moody, and was married to him in September 1973.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Robert Moody, two children, Troy Moody and Melinda Carpenter, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Doryce Voisine. She will be greatly missed by family and friends as well as her two cats, Jingles and Custard.

Celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

