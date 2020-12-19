GRAY — Police say a variety of items were taken from multiple vehicles parked in residential driveways in the area of Shaker Road on Friday.
On Saturday morning, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office investigated the report of more than a dozen car burglaries in the area of Gray Park.
Some of the vehicles were locked and had forced entry with broken windows, while other vehicles were left unlocked by their owners.
The sheriff’s office is requesting anyone who witnessed suspicious activity Friday night or Saturday morning in the area of Gray to report any information by calling 893-2810.
