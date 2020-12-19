Saturday, December 19

BOXING

9 p.m.

SHO — Special Edition: Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Reymart Gaballo (Bantamweights), Uncasville, Conn.

BIATHLON

8:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Hochfilzen, Austria (taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — Butler vs. Indiana, Indianapolis

12 p.m.

CBS — Iowa vs. Gonzaga, Sioux Falls, S.D.

ESPN2 — ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Louisville at Wisconsin

2 p.m.

CBS — CBS Sports Classic: North Carolina vs. Kentucky, Cleveland

ESPNU — Western Kentucky at Alabama

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Crossroads Classic: Notre Dame vs. Purdue, Indianapolis

NBCSN — Mississippi at Dayton

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Portland at Oregon

4 p.m.

ACCN — Campbell at North Carolina State

4:30 p.m.

CBS — CBS Sports Classic: UCLA vs. Ohio State, Cleveland

NBCSN — Delaware at La Salle

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Regional Coverage: California State (Northridge) at California

6 p.m.

ACCN — Buffalo at Syracuse

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Stanford

8 p.m.

SECN — Cincinnati at Georgia

9 p.m.

ACCN — Central Florida at Florida State

FS1 — St. Joseph’s at Villanova

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Illinois

CBSSN — Mississippi at George Mason

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Regional Coverage: Oregon at Washington

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern California

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma vs. Iowa State, Arlington, Texas

ESPN — Texas A&M at Tennessee

FOX — Big Ten Championship: Northwestern vs. Ohio State, Indianapolis

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — Washington State at Utah

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Air Force at Army

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Louisiana State

4 p.m.

ABC — ACC Championship: Clemson vs. Notre Dame, Charlotte, N.C.

BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin

4:30 p.m.

FOX — Mountain West Championship: Boise State vs. San Jose State, Las Vegas

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Illinois at Penn State

7 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at UCLA

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan State at Maryland

8 p.m.

ABC — American Athletic Championship: Tulsa at Cincinnati

CBS — SEC Championship: Alabama vs. Florida, Atlanta

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona State at Oregon State

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Michigan State at Notre Dame

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, First Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Memphis

NFL FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m.

NFLN — Buffalo at Denver

8:15 p.m.

NFLN — Carolina at Green Bay

SKIING

5 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val d’Isere, France (taped)

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val d’Isere, France (taped)

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val Gardena, Italy (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Crystal Palace

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Everton

6:25 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Serie A: Bologna at Torino

8 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL vs. CD Olimpia, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

10:30 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: LA FC vs. Club América, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

