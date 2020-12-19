Saturday, December 19
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
BOXING
9 p.m.
SHO — Special Edition: Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Reymart Gaballo (Bantamweights), Uncasville, Conn.
BIATHLON
8:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Hochfilzen, Austria (taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — Butler vs. Indiana, Indianapolis
12 p.m.
CBS — Iowa vs. Gonzaga, Sioux Falls, S.D.
ESPN2 — ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Louisville at Wisconsin
2 p.m.
CBS — CBS Sports Classic: North Carolina vs. Kentucky, Cleveland
ESPNU — Western Kentucky at Alabama
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Crossroads Classic: Notre Dame vs. Purdue, Indianapolis
NBCSN — Mississippi at Dayton
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Portland at Oregon
4 p.m.
ACCN — Campbell at North Carolina State
4:30 p.m.
CBS — CBS Sports Classic: UCLA vs. Ohio State, Cleveland
NBCSN — Delaware at La Salle
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Regional Coverage: California State (Northridge) at California
6 p.m.
ACCN — Buffalo at Syracuse
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Stanford
8 p.m.
SECN — Cincinnati at Georgia
9 p.m.
ACCN — Central Florida at Florida State
FS1 — St. Joseph’s at Villanova
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Illinois
CBSSN — Mississippi at George Mason
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Regional Coverage: Oregon at Washington
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern California
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma vs. Iowa State, Arlington, Texas
ESPN — Texas A&M at Tennessee
FOX — Big Ten Championship: Northwestern vs. Ohio State, Indianapolis
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — Washington State at Utah
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Air Force at Army
3:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Louisiana State
4 p.m.
ABC — ACC Championship: Clemson vs. Notre Dame, Charlotte, N.C.
BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin
4:30 p.m.
FOX — Mountain West Championship: Boise State vs. San Jose State, Las Vegas
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Illinois at Penn State
7 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at UCLA
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan State at Maryland
8 p.m.
ABC — American Athletic Championship: Tulsa at Cincinnati
CBS — SEC Championship: Alabama vs. Florida, Atlanta
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona State at Oregon State
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Michigan State at Notre Dame
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
2:30 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, First Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Memphis
NFL FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m.
NFLN — Buffalo at Denver
8:15 p.m.
NFLN — Carolina at Green Bay
SKIING
5 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val d’Isere, France (taped)
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val d’Isere, France (taped)
10:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val Gardena, Italy (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Crystal Palace
9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Everton
6:25 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Serie A: Bologna at Torino
8 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL vs. CD Olimpia, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
10:30 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: LA FC vs. Club América, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
