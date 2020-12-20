Self-Awareness

Addressing intentional understanding of thoughts/emotions/feelings and the impact they have on student attention/focus and behavior.

Self-Management

Addressing intentional development of a variety of skills to assist students in management of strong emotions that may affect optimal learning.

Social Awareness

Addressing intentional instruction in the development of empathy, compassion and perspective for all people from a variety of cultural backgrounds.

Relationships

Addressing intentional development of strong pro-social behaviors and self-concept with transference of building health and positive relationships with all others.

Responsible Decision Making

Addressing students’ intentional development of use of critical thinking and executive function skills to make positive and healthy life choices.

Source: Maine Department of Education

« Previous

Next »