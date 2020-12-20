AUGUSTA — The man sought by police in Lincoln County during a standoff in Dresden at the end of November was arrested Saturday in Augusta.

Nathon A. Taylor, 41, was arrested shortly after 5:30 p.m. and taken to the Kennebec County jail after the Augusta Police Department received a tip he was at an apartment at the corner of Water and Bridge streets, according to officials.

The arrest ended the search for Taylor, who is wanted in Androscoggin County on a warrant charging him with probation revocation because of a Class A felony drug possession charge.

Related Standoff in Dresden ends without arrest of man sought by police

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Nov. 28, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received at tip Taylor was at a mobile home on Middle Road in Dresden.

When deputies arrived at the house, no one answered the door. They established a perimeter around the home and tried to communicate with those inside by using a public address system and a telephone.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office sought help from the Maine State Police tactical team, and officers blocked access to Middle Road on both sides of the incident scene. The Dresden Fire Department and Wiscasset Ambulance Service were also at the scene.

After more tries to reach those inside the house, several people emerged at about 7 p.m., according to police. Some said Taylor was inside. Others said he had been there but fled when police arrived.

Sheriff’s detectives obtained a search warrant for the house, identifying Taylor as the person sought. Police continued to try to contact Taylor. After receiving no response, police used tear gas to clear the home. When they searched the home, it was empty.

Taylor’s last known address was in Lewiston, but he has also lived in Wiscasset and Dresden.

Related Headlines Standoff in Dresden ends without arrest of man sought by police

« Previous

Next »

filed under: