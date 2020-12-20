LEWISTON – Robert Dunn, 62, of Lewiston, left this beautiful, troubled world on Dec. 12, 2020 of natural causes. Affectionately known as “Bobby”, Robert was born in Bronxville, N.Y. on June 26, 1958 to Robert Dunn and Norah (Sweeney) Dunn. His childhood was spent in Scarsdale, N.Y. with his parents and four siblings, where he attended Our Lady of Fatima elementary and middle schools, followed by Iona Preparatory. Robert was spectacularly athletic and played football, basketball and tennis. He was also a passionate fan of Vince Lombardi and the Green Bay Packers. Following high school, Robert lived a colorful, yet pious life. A devout Catholic, he attended church weekly, at a minimum. He had an unusual swagger about him, and was often seen wearing cowboy boots and a cowboy hat. He was devoted to his family, his faith, and to supporting children’s organizations, with a special fondness for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Robert loved music, Motown in particular. He also loved a good delicatessen (though finding one in Maine was always a bit of a challenge) and, even more so, a good steak. Holidays and precious times with family meant the world to him, but his love of humankind was his greatest love of all. He was truly a stranger to no one. A gentle, sweet soul and profoundly kind, Robert’s generosity of spirit was extraordinary. Robert lived his life independently and uniquely, marching to the beat of his own drum. He had a fiercely entrepreneurial spirit and was always self-sufficient, whether it be painting houses or buying and selling automobiles. He was pivotal in helping relocate his father from Florida to OceanView at Falmouth five years ago, and the two spent many an afternoon on the road exploring southern Maine together (with an occasional stop at the Big Top Deli in Brunswick).Robert will be greatly missed and is survived by his father, Robert Dunn of Falmouth; sister, Alice Dunn of Portland, sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Don Thornton of San Jose, Calif., brother, Kevin Dunn of Oakland, Calif., brother, William Dunn of Atlanta, Ga., brother, Christopher Dunn of Washington D.C., brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Liz Dunn of Portland; nieces, Maggie, Bridget and Madge and nephews, Brad and Trevor. Robert was predeceased by his adoring mother, Norah, and stepmother, Catherine. A celebration of Robert’s life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.