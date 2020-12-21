AUBURN — Police on Monday identified Daniel Brackett as the driver who died in the two-vehicle crash on Minot Avenue over the weekend.

Deputy Chief Tim Cougle said Brackett, 67, from Sabattus, was driving east on Minot Avenue in a 2009 Chevy Cobalt when he struck the rear end of a 2020 Ford Explorer that had just made a right-hand turn out of Side By Each Brewing Co. at 5:30 p.m.

Nearby members of the Maine National Guard tried to assist Brackett, but he died at the scene, according to a press release.

None of the occupants of the Ford Explorer, driver Bruce Jones, 67, from Fryeburg, and his passengers, wife Pamela Jones, 61, and son Shawn Jones, 22, from Boston, received any serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and speed appears to be a contributing factor, Cougle said.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department is assisting Auburn police with the crash reconstruction.

The crash closed Minot Avenue on Saturday night.

