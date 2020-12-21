CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Steven Yeun, 37; Ray Romano, 63; Samuel L. Jackson, 72; Jane Fonda, 83.

Happy Birthday: Keep moving. Enthusiasm and channeling your energy into something productive are encouraged. Refuse to let uncertainty or what others do limit your freedom or stop you from following your heart. Avoid people who try to manipulate you or use blackmail to interfere with your plans. Focus on your health and personal goals that will help you reach your objective. Your numbers are 7, 12, 25, 27, 31, 36, 41.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t make a fuss. Embrace change, and turn it into a golden opportunity. A move will turn into a positive learning experience. Act responsibly, do your part and finish what you start. Romance is on the rise. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change can be confusing. Be clear about what you are doing to avoid a misunderstanding. Joint ventures handled with diplomacy and money matters handled with discretion will pay off. Don’t offer to pay for someone’s mistake. 4 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Refuse to let anyone dictate what you can do. Use your attributes wisely, and strive for perfection. Channel your energy into new beginnings and opportunities that improve your life. A romantic gesture looks promising. 2 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Reconstruct what’s happened and how best to deal with setbacks. Don’t let anger or emotions take over. Embrace change, and you’ll discover something you are good at and enjoy doing. Keep secrets and passwords to yourself. 5 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Look at your options, take care of responsibilities and leave no room for error. Don’t let a change someone makes upset you. Concentrate on your goal, and strive for positive results. Be open about the way you feel. 5 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make adjustments at home that will help keep the peace. Be mindful of others, and look for a common interest you can enjoy with someone you love. Offer suggestions that will help solve financial issues. Choose to use intelligence over brawn. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Delve into something that needs to be revised, and make the necessary adjustments. Engage in talks that will help you overcome any uncertainty you are feeling. Stubbornness will not solve problems. Work alongside others to find a solution that works for everyone. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Do what’s best for you. Don’t feel obligated to agree to something to appease someone. Uncertainty is proof enough that it isn’t time to make a move. Assess your situation, use your imagination and look for solutions that don’t cast doubt. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Someone you live or work with will offer false information. Verify what’s expected of you before you jump into action. Make changes that suit your needs and will bring you closer to the goals you set. Romance is on the rise. 5 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A creative outlet will help you relax. A change of plans will turn out to be better than anticipated. Head in the direction that makes your life easier and less stressful. Let the experience be the teacher and your reaction the resolution. 4 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take your time, think matters through and avoid making a premature move. Use your intelligence, connections and skills to help you make better decisions. Push back if someone pressures you. Personal improvements are favored. Do what’s best for you. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Leave nothing to chance or unfinished. How you handle your responsibilities will affect your reputation. Make a point to align yourself with people who share your motives, ethics and beliefs. Refuse to let someone’s uncertainty ruin your plans. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are forceful, proactive and innovative. You are unique and convincing.

