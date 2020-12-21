DEAR SUN SPOTS: Some time ago you published a list of people who sold items on eBay and other sites for a fee. I recalled that one of them was Goin’ Postal, but they no longer do this. Do you have anyone else in your Rolodex who provides this service? We are downsizing and need someone to help us. — John, no town

ANSWER: Because you mentioned downsizing, an organization that comes to mind is Caring Transitions of Coastal Maine. There is a local office in Lisbon Falls and you can reach them at 218-5197. For more information, you can look here: https://www.caringtransitionsofcm.com/.

They offer several ways to support and assist you as you decide what to keep and what to sell while you get ready for the next chapter of your life, whatever that might be.

Readers, if you have other recommendations, please write in.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: While cleaning out my parents’ cellar, I found a portrait of my former uncle through marriage, Dr. William “Pim” Ligthart. He was a psychologist in Lewiston for many years. I would like to know if there is a relative of his who would like to have this portrait. I’ll gladly give it to them and meet them in the local area. — Julie, Auburn

ANSWER: If you are that someone who would like the portrait, please write to Sun Spots and I will connect you with Julie.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In regard to finding someone to make us a raisin pie, (Dec. 16 Sun Spots) wow, what a fast response! Thanks so very much! What would we do without Ms. Sun Spots? — No name, no town

ANSWER: I’m so pleased that another reader responded to your request. That’s how Sun Spots works. I’m just the conduit and I enjoy connecting all you wonderful readers. Enjoy that pie!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: What would we do without you? I need your help again. I have a new pair of denim jeans that are so stiff they can almost stand alone and are not comfortable to wear. What can I do to soften them? I use fabric softener in my wash. — No name, Livermore

ANSWER: Wear your jeans as much as you can stand it; every day if possible, and do some exercising while wearing them, even just going up and down stairs. When you wash the jeans, use cold water, no detergent, and a capful of fabric softener then dry them on low heat with dryer balls or tennis balls.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the Dec. 11 Sun Spots, I have some tote bags made from plastic shopping bags that are ready for sale. Please call 946-5775 and leave a message. — No name, no town

ANSWER: These crocheted bags made from “plarn” are super-sturdy. I love mine!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the lady who wanted to find recycled tote bags, my family has been making shopping bags from bird seed bags or any feed bags from Paris Farmers Union or wherever. We make them using the sewing machine. I hope this helps. — Kathleen, no town

ANSWER: I have seen these too and they’re great. It’s fun to see how people recycle all kinds of things and these particular bags are very useful and last forever.

